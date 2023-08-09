John Joseph Mahoney, 86, of Banning passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his loved ones by his side. John was born in Philadelphia.
John was a retired veteran, an engineer by trade, a devoted and proud husband, father and grandfather. John worked for 50 years in General Nucleonies Inc. as vice president and general manager.
John was more notably known for his hosting skills. He loved golfing, singing, dancing, sharing a smile and laughing with anyone who came his way.
John is survived by his spouse Regina Mahoney, his brother Mortimer Mahoney, four children and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service for John will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, with a reception to follow.
