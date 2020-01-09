John & Gloria DeSart

John & Gloria asked that their Celebrations of Life be remembered together.

Both passed months apart in 2019 and were active in their church and a variety of activities including Soroptimist, SHH Hard of Hearing, Winterwish, Pass Patchers Quilt Guild, Cherry Festival, Grand Jury and more.

They are survived by four children: Joe, James, Jane Guiterrez and Sue Smith, nine grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and nine great- great-grandchildren.

Please join us in remembering them and the many endeavors in which they made a difference in Beaumont, on Sunday Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at Beaumont Civic Center in Room 3.

