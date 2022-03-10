John G. Manning, 84, of Beaumont passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
He was born on March 13, 1937 in Long Beach to Allie and Arthur Manning.
John was in the Army Reserves, ready to serve his country if needed.
He was a successful contractor in California and Colorado before enjoying retirement. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Judi, children John Manning of Henderson, Nev., Melinda Sicard of San Clemente, step-children Jeff McCue of Hemet, Traci Seewoster of Beaumont, Cristi Zbella of Phoenix, twin brother Arthur Manning of Fountain Valley, and sister Maria Miller of Red Bluff, along with grandchildren Logan Manning, Erica Hughes, Dylan Seewoster, Caden Seewoster and Alyssa McCue; and his beloved dogs Bella and Gigi.
Services will be private for family only.
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory, 1177 Beaumont Avenue, Beaumont, CA 92223
