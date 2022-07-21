John E. Linton a.k.a. Johnny Peanut, was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Banning. He passed away peacefully July 11, 2022, in his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Susie Linton. John had three brothers and four sisters; John O’Brien, Leonard Linton Sr., Theodore Linton Sr., Grace Becerra, Minerva Miranda, Christine Marcus and Doris Sanchez. He had three godchildren Paula Chapparosa-Morrell, Denise Silvas-Thomas and Annie Lyons-Pike.
As a young man, John graduated from Banning High. John worked at Skyway Sheet Metal in Banning for over 12 years. In 1971 he began working for Morongo Indian Health Clinic as a maintenance worker. John loved spoiling the employees at the clinic. Once a week, he went shopping for snacks, fruit and baked goods to go with the coffee he made for them every morning, which they all miss. John retired at the age of 87 in November 2021.
John had many hobbies around the clock. He loved to feed the birds in his mother’s rose garden and to feed his pet goose. He always shared with everyone the lemons, grapefruit, oranges he picked from his fruit trees in the garden.
He attended the Morongo Moravian Church. At the church, he would fix sprinklers, cut weeds, trap pesky gophers and did anything else that needed his care.
He also liked to collect many statues of eagles, bears, wolves and other Native American items that he would buy from local vendors.
Also, John’s caring heart donated monthly to numerous charities such as St. Jude Hospital, the veterans, and Save the Animals. John had no limits in his book of generosity. If John knew you needed help, he was happy to help in anyway. He loved unconditionally for all.
“Our brother, uncle, and godfather will surely be missed. He is flying high on the wings of an eagle. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. Matthew 6:21,” stated his loved ones. “We thank each and everyone for all the love and memories you shared with our beloved John.”
A viewing will take place, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 17, Morongo Community Center, Morongo Indian Reservation, 13000 Malki Road, Banning. A memorial will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 18, at Morongo Moravian Church, Morongo Indian Reservation, with burial immediately to follow at the Morongo Moravian Cemetery. A luncheon at Morongo Community Center will follow the burial.
