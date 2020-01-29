John Charles Scott Sr., of Banning, passed away on Jan. 27 of natural causes. He was 73.
John was born July 18, 1946 in San Bernardino to Dorothy Lucille Scott and John Wilson Scott.
John has been a resident of Banning for 19 years and previously lived in Moreno Valley for 10 years.
He worked as a correctional officer for the Department of Corrections for 18 years before retiring.
John is a member of LifePoint Church in Banning and the Men’s golf club at Sun Lakes Country Club.
John was an amazing athlete, good at all sports.
He enjoyed golfing and traveling and he was a devoted husband for 54 years and a loving father, grandfather and a dedicated Christian.
John is survived by his wife Betty F. Scott of Banning; daughter Janine McBride of San Clemente; and son John Charles Scott Jr. of Phelan; grandson Brandon Michael McBride; granddaughters Kinzie Breanne McBride and Faith Danielle Scott.
John was preceded in death by father John Wilson Scott and mother Dorothy Lucille Scott; and brother Larry Eugene Scott.
A celebration of life for John will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church, Banning.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Scott family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifePoint Church building fund, lpchurch.org.
