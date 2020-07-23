John August Vidergar, 89, of Banning passed away on July 10.
John was born Aug. 28, 1930 in Muskegon, Mich. to Rose Vidergar and Anton Vidergar.
California Portland Cement employed him where he was their chief electrical engineer for over 25 years.
John enjoyed golf, puzzles, and baseball.
He was active with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
He was also a member of the American Slovenian Catholic Union, The Knights of Columbus, and was the treasurer for The Lakes.
John is survived by wife Kathleen Vidergar, son Ron Vidergar, and daughter Teresa Vidergar.
John was preceded in death by his wife Frances Vidergar, father Anton Vidergar and mother Rose Vidergar.
A celebration of life for John was held on July 23 at Weaver Mortuary. Following the celebration of life was a graveside service at Green Acres Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Saint Irenaeus Catholic Church.
