John Alan White

John Alan White, 56, of Big Bear, formerly of Banning passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19.

He was born Oct. 30, 1963.

He is survived by his wife Julie; mother Joyce; siblings Jeff, Jimmy and Janice; children Kandi (Ricky), Christina and Kurtis; granddaughters Annaleece and Daisy; stepdaughters Ashley (Kevin), Brynn and Aubrey (Jordan); step-granddaughter Brighton; and step-grandsons Ethan and Everett.

He made everyone smile and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.

Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date.

