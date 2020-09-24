John Alan White, 56, of Big Bear, formerly of Banning passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 19.
He was born Oct. 30, 1963.
He is survived by his wife Julie; mother Joyce; siblings Jeff, Jimmy and Janice; children Kandi (Ricky), Christina and Kurtis; granddaughters Annaleece and Daisy; stepdaughters Ashley (Kevin), Brynn and Aubrey (Jordan); step-granddaughter Brighton; and step-grandsons Ethan and Everett.
He made everyone smile and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
Funeral arrangements to follow at a later date.
Commented