John A. Olszowy passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 55 after a long illness.
John was born and raised in Riverside and was a graduate of Ramona High School.
He furthered his education at the Video Technical Institute, where he graduated at the top of his class.
He was preceded in death by his father John (Skip) Olszowy.
He is survived by his loving mother Fay Olszowy; sisters Patricia (Ron) and Judy (Mike); brother Todd (Traci); nieces Caren, Kelli and Kimberly; and nephew Travis.
John enjoyed fine dining, gaming, and driving stretched limousines, including for celebrities.
John will be missed by his family with fond memory.
No services are planned at this time.
Commented