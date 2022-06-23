Johann Potz passed away peacefully at home with his wife, children, and grandchildren at his bedside on May 20, 2022. Johann was born Jan. 8, 1925, in Stanischitz, Yugoslavia to Franz and Magdalena Potz.
He had a carefree childhood on a large farm with his brother Georg and many relatives close by. His education came to an abrupt end when he had to enlist in the army in 1944 to defend his homeland. He was never to return home again.
After the war he was reunited with his family in Salzburg, Austria. He worked several jobs there until in 1952 he emigrated to America. With the help of the Catholic Church he was able to come to Los Angeles.
He worked as a machinist in L.A. and eventually built a chicken ranch in Cherry Valley with close friends.
In 1964 he decided to rejoin his family in Germany. Upon his return he met his wife, Gudrun and they decided to return to Los Angeles.
In 1969 they moved with their two children to Beaumont where he worked the chicken ranch and managed the Cherry Valley Egg Association. Gudrun started the Kinder Care Day Care Center and they had their third child.
Unfortunately a disease destroyed the chicken industry for smaller farmers in Cherry Valley, and Johann once more went back to his old job in L.A. in 1974. He continued to work in L.A. coming home to his family on weekends until 1987 when he retired. He then helped his wife with the daycare center until they closed in 2000. They retired to Highland Springs Country Club to enjoy their growing family.
He is survived by his wife Gudrun; his children Christoph, Andrea and Kornelius; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was a loving, hardworking husband, father and Opa. He will be dearly missed by his entire family.
Johann‘s funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont, 1234 Palm Ave.
His interment will follow Mass and be held at the Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
