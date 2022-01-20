Obit-Joe Dominguez (Weaver).tif

Joe T. Dominguez, 76, or “Big Papa,” passed away Jan. 9, 2022 in Banning.

He was born Nov. 16, 1945 in El Paso, Texas.

He was a resident of Beaumont.

He was retired and loved taking care of his great-granddaughter.

He also loved designing classic Chevys.

Joe served in the Marine Corp from 1964 to 1967.

He is survived by daughters Arlene Pedroza and Cory Dominguez; son Cody Dominguez; granddaughter Monica Renee Maldonado; and great-granddaughter Novah Jade.

He is preceded in death by son Alex Candido; grandson Arthur “Gordy” Maldonado; mom Hortencia Dominguez and father Jose Dominguez.

Joe will be buried at the Riverside National Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Ernie Pedroza, Arthur Maldonado, Alex Giselbach and Steven Jacobs.

