Feb. 19, 1924 – May 18, 2021
Joe Lara died at the age of 97. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico and brought to the United at age 3. With poverty and limited opportunity, Joe left high school in his junior year. He served in the Army during World War II and was assigned to an Army unit that landed on Utah Beach in the second wave following Normandy. Joe was imbedded in a mobile unit that moved throughout France, Germany, and Belgium. He returned to the United States aboard the Queen Mary. His military service led him to gain US citizenship, a high school diploma, and opportunity to further his education.
Following discharge from the military, Joe went to work with his father who owned a small masonry business. At age 38, Joe returned to college and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Spanish literature as well as a teaching credential. Joe taught Spanish at Beaumont Intermediate School and then taught both Spanish and wood shop at Beaumont High School. He went on to earn a master’s degree in vocational education and later served as Vocational Education Program Coordinator for Beaumont High School.
In addition to his tremendous love of family, Joe had a love of History and a love of making guitars. He developed videos and worked to chronicle the contribution of the Hispanic community in the city where he was raised. He volunteered with the archeology crew that worked to uncover/restore the sunken gardens at Mission San Luis Rey. Joe studied with famous guitar makers and honed this talent over the course of 50 years. His classical guitars were known as pieces of art. He would also take on the challenge of making harps, mandolins, and ukuleles.
Joe’s legacy is rooted in the humble, gracious, and kind person he was. He serve as a role model and hero for the courageous life he lived and challenges he overcame. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Inez. He is survived by five daughters: Rita Lara Bouchard of Virginia Beach, Va. Anita Chatigny of Banning, Carmelita Jimenez of Yucaipa, Susan Knepper Moore of Banning, and Inez Yanora of Mesa, Ariz. Joe had 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Weaver’s Mortuary on Monday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beaumont High School’s AVID program (951) 845-3171 or YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (323) 545-0138).
