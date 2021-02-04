Joe Diaz Hernandez was born April 7, 1937 in Garnet, Calif. Throughout his child and adolescent years, he was raised in Palm Springs and attended school within the Palm Springs School District.
Joe later met his wife Patsy, who he was married to for 63 years. The couple lived together in Banning for 63 years, as well.
Joe worked as a tile setter for 42 years at William’s Tile. Joe was of Catholic faith.
Joe will be reuniting with his parents Ventura and Antonia of Banning; sons Joe Jr. and Armando of Banning; and his granddaughter Tricia Elmore of Banning, in Heaven.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Patsy, his daughters Celia Inocencio of Redlands, Mona of Banning, and Gina Sanchez of Banning; sons Frank, Luis, and Carlos of Banning; sisters Lola Owens of Santa Ana, Lupe Chavez of Beaumont and Rachel Lara of Banning; as well as 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at Summit Cemetery Feb. 2, 2021.
Commented