Joaquin Francisco Romero passed away Nov. 1, 2021 at the age of 34.
He was born Sept. 26, 1987 in Banning to Brenda Gonzalez and Rick Romero, Sr. He graduated from Banning High School.
He lived on the La Jolla Indian Reservation for three years, where he also worked as the campground maintenance for the La Jolla Band of Mission Indians. Joaquin played the flute and trumpet in school, as well as the drums and guitar. He loved to play his guitars, which he proudly displayed in his home that he shared with the love of his life, Tashea.
Joaquin would take over any dance floor and was a die-hard Raiders fan.
Everyone whose life he touched, family and friends, will truly miss his big, kind, and loving heart.
Joaquin will be missed dearly by his son Manuel Romero of Minnesota; his significant other Tashea Musick, and her children Isaac and Javen of the La Jolla Indian Reservation; mother Brenda Gonzalez of Banning; brothers Rick (Rhonda) Romero, Jr. of the La Jolla Indian Reservation, Antonio (Earlena) Romero, and Richard Miranda of Banning; nephews Isacc Romero of Banning, Mat-Win Romero and Jacob Andreas of La Jolla Indian Reservation; grandparents John and Lobelia Garcia of Banning; aunts and uncles Marlena (Steve) Garewal, John (Jolene) Garcia, Cindy (Ian) McCafferty, Linda (Ramon) Parra or Banning, Michelle Geiser of Beaumont, Clara Rodriguez of Colton, Charlie (Marina) Romero of Washington, Mary Reyes, Alicia Romero, and Patricia Romero of Banning; many cousins; as well as friends: Bear, Racinda, Chad, Brek, Nick, Matt, and many, many more. He is preceded in death by his father Rick Romero, Sr.; grandmother Christina L. Romero; stepfather Juan Gonzalez; uncles Victor F. Romero and Hondo Garcia; aunts Christina J. Romero and Rachel Garcia; and great-grandmother Josie Flores.
A memorial service will take place Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont.
Family kindly requests that no flowers be sent.
