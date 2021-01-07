Joanna Mae Davis

Joanna Mae Davis passed away Dec. 22 at her home after battling cancer. She was 64.

Joanna was a Ralph’s Grocery Store clerk for 31 years. She enjoyed knitting, arts & crafts and lunches with her daughters.

A burial was held Jan. 7 at Sunny Slope.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to a Cancer Society.

She is survived by husband Paul Davis of Beaumont; and daughters Linda Smith of Banning and Amy Hudson of Beaumont.

Joanna was preceded in death by mother and father JoAnn and Milton Johnson of Beaumont.

