Joanna Mae Davis passed away Dec. 22 at her home after battling cancer. She was 64.
Joanna was a Ralph’s Grocery Store clerk for 31 years. She enjoyed knitting, arts & crafts and lunches with her daughters.
A burial was held Jan. 7 at Sunny Slope.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to a Cancer Society.
She is survived by husband Paul Davis of Beaumont; and daughters Linda Smith of Banning and Amy Hudson of Beaumont.
Joanna was preceded in death by mother and father JoAnn and Milton Johnson of Beaumont.
