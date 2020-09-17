Joan Selvin passed away on Sept. 12, 2020 in Banning. She was 89.
She was married to Jules Selvin for 68 years until his passing on April 11, 2019.
They knew each other since first grade in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Joan was born in Brooklyn on May 21, 1931 to Belle and William Meyers. She had three siblings: two younger brothers Jerry and David, who are deceased, and an older sister Lucille, who lives in Commack, N.Y.
Joan started work a Realtor in Bowie, Md. from 1967-1972. Both Joan and Jules helped found and build Congregation Nevey Shalom in Bowie.
Joan worked for GTE for 15 years. She started working for GTE in 1974 in Des Plaines, Ill., where she lived raising her family for eleven years and then GTE in Los Alamitos, from 1984-1989 after which she retired. Jules and Joan moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning in 1999.
Joan and Jules were members soon after the inception of Kol Ami Congregation in West Los Angeles where they made a positive impact for many in the congregational community for over twenty years.
Joan started the Yiddish Club at Sun Lakes Country Club in the early 2000s where Joan and Jules lived for 17 years. Her and Jules moved in with her son Brad and daughter-in-law Shirley, who bought a house in Beaumont to take care of them in 2016. She then lived at The Lakes Assisted Living community for the last two years.
Joan loved to dance, read, and do crossword puzzles. Until her husband stopped driving in 2017, they would go to the library weekly so she could pick up new books to read. She read every book at The Lakes and her son, Brad, and daughter-in-law, Shirley, would bring her books and all sorts of puzzles to keep her busy. She is survived by her three children and their partners, Hillary Selvin and Bonnie Anderson, Lowell Selvin and Gib Winebar, and Brad Selvin and Shirley Tetelepta.
She will be buried alongside her husband in Riverside National Cemetery. There is no set funeral service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund.
