Joan Rae Silvestri was born on March 1, 1935 in Pennsylvania and passed away on February 10, 2022 just shy of her 87th birthday. She attended Upper Perkiomen High School and graduated in 1954. Joan married Michael Silvestri in 1955 and they moved to Bell, California joining other relatives who had relocated there previously. They had two sons and shared many happy times with lots of family gatherings. Several years later, Joan and Mike moved to Cerritos where she became President of the PTA for the ABC Unified School District. After that, they moved to Whittier, and she was hired as Assistant to the President at Greer Hydraulics. She also was a valuable employee at TRW and Zemarc Corporation.
In 1994, Joan and Mike moved to Sun Lakes and enjoyed life with new friends. They loved taking cruises and were especially fond of Hawaii. After her husband passed away, Joan continued to travel and see more of the United States, visiting Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Florida and Alaska. At Sun Lakes, she became an active member of a variety of social clubs. She was great at bocce ball, and her team was proud to win a championship. She also had artistic talents, creating beautiful oil paintings and handcrafting unique holiday decorations for her family. Joan was a loving mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She was a wonderful grandma to all of her children’s fur babies, making sure each pet had a special gift of their own at Christmastime.
She brightened the world for all who knew her.
Joan is survived by her son Michael, her son David and his wife Cindy, her brother Howard and his wife Pat, and her good friend Joe Corbett. (She is also lovingly remembered by her granddoggy Buddy and her grandkitties Mickey, Chloe, Kylie and Jordy).
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 1 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont CA 92223.
