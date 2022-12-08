Family and friends mourn the Nov. 8 loss of Jim McDonald, one of Banning’s more colorful individuals.
Jim was born in Olean, N.Y., on May 7, 1938.
Jim was an Air Force veteran of 10 years, having worked both refueling jets and as a cook.
He later worked as a sales manager of men’s clothing, and also worked at an IT company.
In retirement, he worked as a school bus driver for Laidlaw for six years.
He served as a chaplain with VFW Post 233.
After living in San Bernardino for 13 years, Jim and Joann moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning 22 years ago.
He was an active bocce player and member of Cruzin’ Cronies, a classic car club, and Men’s Executive Golf.
Jim was a regular patron of Donut Delight in Banning, holding court every morning around 8:30, along with six friends who met to discuss and solve the world’s problems.
He enjoyed dancing, riding his motorcycle and gardening.
He also loved clocks, and his home contains about two dozen of them, along with an extensive collection of eagle artifacts and paintings.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joann; sons James Evan and Jeffrey Thomas; daughter Jacqueline Marie Russell; twin brothers Richard and Robert; sister Patricia; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and four nieces.
He is preceded in death by his younger brother Thomas, who died in 1996.
Jim will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on Dec. 13, after a funeral at Weaver Mortuary.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 14, in the South Clubhouse of Sun Lakes Country Club.
