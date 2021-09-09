Obit-Jesus Amaya (Weaver).tif

Jesus R. Amaya Sr., 69, of Banning passed away Aug. 31, 2021 in Rancho Mirage.

Jesus was born May 10, 1952 to Manuel Amaya and Raul Amaya.

Jesus was a resident of Banning for 14 years.

He worked for the USDA as a food and safety inspector for 30 years.

Jesus is survived by wife Esther D. Amaya of Banning; daughter Melinda R. Amaya of Highland; son-in-law Adrian R. Campa of Highland; daughter Yvette D. Moreno of Moreno Valley; son-in-law Michael A. Moreno of Moreno Valley; daughter Monnick R. Antilla; son-in-law Ruben P. Antilla; son Jesus R. Amaya Jr.; daughter-in-law Mirella S. Amaya; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jesus was preceded in death by his father Raul Amaya and mother Manuel Amaya.

A visitation for Jesus will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223, followed by a chapel service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Amaya family.

