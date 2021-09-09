Jesus R. Amaya Sr., 69, of Banning passed away Aug. 31, 2021 in Rancho Mirage.
Jesus was born May 10, 1952 to Manuel Amaya and Raul Amaya.
Jesus was a resident of Banning for 14 years.
He worked for the USDA as a food and safety inspector for 30 years.
Jesus is survived by wife Esther D. Amaya of Banning; daughter Melinda R. Amaya of Highland; son-in-law Adrian R. Campa of Highland; daughter Yvette D. Moreno of Moreno Valley; son-in-law Michael A. Moreno of Moreno Valley; daughter Monnick R. Antilla; son-in-law Ruben P. Antilla; son Jesus R. Amaya Jr.; daughter-in-law Mirella S. Amaya; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jesus was preceded in death by his father Raul Amaya and mother Manuel Amaya.
A visitation for Jesus will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, 92223, followed by a chapel service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Amaya family.
