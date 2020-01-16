Jesus Murillo, “Jesse,” passed away on Jan. 12, peacefully at home in Beaumont.
He was 65.
Jesse was the husband of Susanne Elaine Murillo.
Jesse and Susy shared a beautiful marriage since 1978.
Jess was the father to his only child and loving daughter Yronne Victoria Murillo and grandfather to his only grandson Julian Jesse Rodriguez.
Jesse was born to Maria Flores Castellanos on Feb. 7 1954 in Tijuana, Mex. Jesse served in the Mexican military.
He was a brother to Maria Guadalupe Flores, Marina Arroyo, Manuela Roldan, Daniel Roldan, Rodrigo Roldan, Jose Luis Flores, Jesus Arroyo, Alfonso Roldan, Ramon Murillo and Vicente Murillo.
Jesse retired from Banning Unified School District in 2016 after 20 years of service.
In 2018 he returned to work for Banning Unified.
He loved his job and loved his students.
He took great pride, integrity and love in his career.
The passion he had was remarkable.
He wanted to do all he could to help anyone.
He impacted so many individuals.
Jesse’s contagious smile at laughter made the deepest impression on anyone.
He was always so happy, funny, outgoing, and admirably uplifting.
Jesse loved collecting numerous items, sports memorabilia, music records, AM/FM radios, cast iron pans — and perfectly cooking in them.
He loved movies and setting up the projector outside for a movie after a barbeque dinner.
His home was his castle and his family was his pride and joy.
Jesse will be deeply missed, always honored, and forever spoken of.
We love you.
