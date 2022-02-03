Obit-Jessica Lejano (Weaver).tif

Jessica “Jessie” Ravelo Lejano, passed away Jan. 19, 2022.

She was 74.

Jessie was born Aug. 17, 1947 in Kawit, Cavite in the Philippines.

She was a resident of Banning.

She has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance.

She was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.

She is survived by husband Thomas Lejano; daughter Liza Samala Yodder; sons Henry Samala and Dennis Samala; and seven grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by Ernesto and Gorgonia Ravelo and Henry Samala, Sr.

Weaver Mortuary and Crematory handled arrangements.

A visitation will be held Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary and Crematory in Beaumont, with a chapel service to follow at 12 p.m.

