Jesse Joe Mendez passed away on Feb. 17, 2021.
He was 66.
Jesse was born Jan. 8, 1955 in Banning.
He graduated from Banning High School.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps and graduated from boot camp in San Diego.
He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he was promoted to specialist as tank mechanic.
He also served in the California National Guard as an E-4 corporal.
He really enjoyed being the family cook when it came to barbeque.
He served as a deacon at his house of worship.
Jesse is survived by his wife of over 30 years Barbara Mendez; sisters Elizabeth Arreola of Redlands, Rita Mendez of Woodland, Elsie Mendez Garcia of Beaumont and Lorraine Mendez Mendoza of Banning. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, godfather, step-grandfather and step-father.
Jesse will be missed by his numerous nephews, nieces, godchildren and cousins, as he left his handprint on everyone that he came in contact with.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Lopez Mendez, Amelia Balderas Mendez, his sister Pauline (baba) Mendez Davila, his two brothers, Joe Cruz Balderas, Ruben Pelkey and his maternal grandparents Augustine and Matiana Balderas, his paternal grandparents Joseph Garcia Mendez and Rita Lopez Mendez and his brother in law Roberto Leon Mendoza.
A limited public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 11251 Desert Lawn Dr. in Calimesa.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 family members will be let in small groups to pay their last respects.
Church service will be private.
