Jerry Nielson

Jerry Lynne Christopherson Nielson, 70, passed away from metastatic endometrial cancer peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 30, 1950 in Provo, Utah to parents Marian Loraine Miller and Lynn Alfred Christopherson, Jerry grew up 75 miles southeast in Price, Utah. She received an Associate of Science degree from the College of Eastern Utah in 1971 and worked as a secretary at the local coal mine. There, she met her loving husband of 36 years, Wayne (Robert Wayne Nielson), and they moved to Southern California where they raised their daughters.
Jerry's home and family were her pride and joy. She could always be found gardening, decorating, playing Yahtzee, crocheting, doing puzzles, or cleaning.
Jerry also worked part-time as a teacher's aide for the Beaumont Unified School District for several years.
Jerry will be remembered for her kindness, beautiful home and yard, esteemed life advice, and love of being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jerry is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Rocky and Larry Christopherson; sister Loraine Wisdom.
She is survived by her husband Wayne Nielson; daughters Chanille Dunnam, McKenzie (Skyler) Brunner, Remmik (Ben) Hawks; sister Teri and brother-in-law Dana Paquette; brother Randy Christopherson; brother-in-law Don Wisdom; sister-in-law Karma Mulliner; former spouse Clarke Dunnam; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held for immediate family members only.
Please contact one of Jerry’s daughters if you would like to send flowers or condolences.
