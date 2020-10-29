Jerry Lee Wallis of Banning passed away on Oct. 20 of natural causes.
Jerry was born in Niland, Calif. on July 10, 1957.
He grew up in Whitewater, Cabazon, and Banning.
He was a sheet metal worker, a furniture mover, and dabbled in antiques.
Jerry was the ultimate bluesman, whose knowledge of and love for music was passed down to his children.
He was known for wearing his fedora, black sunglasses and blowing a tune on his harp. One of his favorite pastimes was attending concerts.
He loved watching sports, especially his favorite teams: the Los Angeles Rams and Lakers.
He played darts and pool, enjoyed watching boxing, and was a talented artist.
He was always the life of the party, quick to laugh and share a joke.
Jerry was always the peacemaker, and he had a soft spot for the underdog.
He was kind, generous, easy going and had a charming personality that was larger than life itself.
His family was everything to him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Patricia Wallis, brothers Richard, Jesse, Robert, and Kenny Wallis; and sister Patsy Jackson.
He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 26 years Arlene Wallis, who loved him fiercely and unconditionally; sons Anthony Rodriguez, Jerry Wallis II, and William Wallis; daughters Kelly Floyd and Ashley Wallis; brothers Larry, Gary, Jimmy and Wayne Wallis; sisters Laurie Ziem and Annie Gonzales; 11 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He will leave an empty spot in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him and will be missed more than words can express.
We cherish the memories and look forward to the time when we will meet again.
Services were held on Oct. 26, 2020 at Weaver’s Mortuary in Beaumont.
