Our beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Jerry E. Ortega, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 17. He was 69.
Jerry was born Aug. 22, 1951, in Banning, and was proud to have graduated from Twin Pines Ranch in Banning. He is preceded in death by his father Henry Ortega, and mother Benita Estrada Ortega.
Jerry is survived by his wife Debra Ortega, and his children Jerry Ortega, Lisa Ortega, Rita Campos, Lydia (Billy) Rocha, Frankie Ortega, Michael (Rachel) Osborne, Renee Osborne, Jessica Osborne, and Steven Osborne. He is also survived by his siblings Gilbert (Cathy) Martinez, Joe Olvera, Tony Olvera, Henry Ortega, Carl (Sarah) Ortega, Trini Ortega, and Irma Ortega, of Banning; 22 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, cousins and goddaughter Marcie Smith.
Jerry’s most immense joy in life was to be there for his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Jerry was the type of person who would help anyone at any time; if you called him, he would get up and go; even if he was weak and not feeling good.
He had a passion for life and lived every day to the fullest.
We cannot forget to mention his love for the Raiders — he was a die-hard Raiders fan and every game was as if they were playing at the super bowl.
He was super excited to put on his jersey.
He made a lot of food, called everyone when they scored, and he never missed a game.
Jerry’s personality was one of a kind and there was nothing that could bring him down.
He was a double transplant patient, and no matter how sick he was, he always remained positive and continued to smile, saying, “I have faith in Christ, things will be okay,” or he would say, “I am blessed to have lived this long.”
He never took a day for granted.
Jerry’s last day with us was unexpected as he slipped outside and hit his head.
Although a tragic loss, it brings us comfort knowing he left this world happy.
He was expressing moments before his fall how glad he was to see all his family healthy and that they made it to the end of this year.
We will miss him dearly, especially his smile, laugh, singing, and dancing.
Jerry will live forever in our hearts.
May we all find comfort in each other’s love for Jerry and with the wonderful memories we had with him.
May he rest in peace.
His services are being provided by Wiefels & Son in Banning.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. and his final resting place will follow at the Banning Cemetery 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Due to social distancing we will not be able to sit and eat together.
After the cemetery we will be serving to-go lunches by drive-thru at Carl and Sarah Ortega’s home.
We thank all the family and friends for their love, support and prayers through this difficult time.
A special thank you to Benny (Lisa) Ramirez, the Santillan family and Carl and Sarah Ortega for all their help with the food and drinks and home.
