Jerrilyn M. Smith, age 77 of Cabazon, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on July 13.
She was born on May 3, 1943 in Monrovia.
A 44-year resident of Cabazon, she is a former resident of Big Bear City, Monrovia and La Puente.
She graduated from Monrovia High School and received her bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic at Pomona.
Jerri was a Methodist.
She worked five years for City of Hope, 23 years as the director of the cardiovascular lab at Desert Hospital and 17 years as the director of development/community benefits at San Bernardino Community Hospital.
She was a volunteer firefighter EMT at Station 24 in the late 1970s to early 1980s, after she lost her home in a wildland fire.
For more than 30 years she was co-breeder of standard smooth Dachshunds at kennel name, Darshan.
She bred, showed, field trialed and celebrated her dogs' achievements, with some being nationally ranked.
Jerri is survived by her loving partner Janene Oswald of Cabazon; sister Jackie Hofer of Auburn, Wash.; nephews Terry (Nancy) Tincher of Cabazon, and Leonard Tincher of Bullhead City, Nev.; nieces Lori (James) Slavic of Pomona, Kelly Bontempo of Maple Valley, Wash. and Shelly (Andre Jimenez) of Maple Valley.
She was preceded in death by her father Vaughan V. Smith and mother Marjorie F. Smith both of Cabazon; sister Judith Tincher of Covina.
A private inurnment will take place at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
Family suggests donations to a charity of choice in honor of Jerrilyn M. Smith.
