Jeannine Patnode

Jeannine (Cousineau) Patnode passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
She courageously fought cancer for seven years before her death. Jeannine was the daughter of Aime and Exibia (Lalonde) Cousineau and was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Nov. 23, 1930.
Jeannine was married 54 years to her childhood sweetheart, Robert Patnode, before his passing in 2002.
She is survived by her four children, Robert Patnode Jr., David Patnode, Cheryll Patnode Austin and her husband Wayne, and Julie Patnode Johnson and her husband Blake. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Morgan Patnode and his wife Lindsey, Sloan Patnode, Sean Patnode and his wife, Corinne, Megan Patnode Miller and her husband, Jarrod, Nicholas Austin, Sarah Austin, Emily Johnson Hardin and her husband, Bob, Zachary Johnson and Jessica Johnson along with two great-grandchildren, Conner Patnode and Madison Patnode. She is also survived by three sisters: Constance Marzano, Gloria Methe and Elaine Nolan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeannine was a homemaker for 68 years and was an involved and loving mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman and the center of her family. Jeannine was an avid seamstress, card player, volunteer and friend.
Before her illness, she was active in the Highland Springs Village (HSV) community participating in the woman’s club, woman’s golf, the wingles group, and she served on the HSV Board.
Jeannine was a strong, positive influence on her children and grandchildren and loved them unconditionally. She will be missed immensely, but will live on in the memories and traditions carried on by her loved ones.
Jeannine’s memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1234 Palm Ave. in Beaumont. A celebration of life reception will follow immediately at the Highland Springs Village Clubhouse, 10370 Overland Trail in Cherry Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Unforgettables Foundation, 345 W. Pearl Ave., Suite 230, Redlands, CA 92374.
