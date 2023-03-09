Jean Marie Olson (née Melville), 86, died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her home in Beaumont from complications of cancer.
Jean had lived in the Solera community for 17 years and enjoyed much fun and many friendships.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on May 8, 1936.
She graduated from Chippewa High School. She married Raymond L. Olson of Colfax, Wis. in 1956.
With her family Jean moved to California and spent many years in Redlands and Beaumont.
Jean spent a decade in Chippewa Falls, Wis., in the 1990s. During that time she served as the president of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, working closely with the administration to manage volunteers and raise money.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling and hosted many exchange students. Jean was a voracious reader — finishing more than a hundred books a year. She was also known for her kindness and hospitality to all.
She leaves her children Randall Ray Olson (Brenda) of Redlands, and Heidi Marie Olson (Roger Duffy) of New York City, and grandchildren Lucas Olson Duffy and Lila Milagros Olson-Duffy, both of New York City.
She is predeceased by her husband Raymond Leonard Olson, her mother Norma Lenore Melville (née Benson), her father William J. Melville and brother Roger W. Melville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to San Gorgonio Hospital in Banning, Redlands Community Hospital in Redlands or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
