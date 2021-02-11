Jean Goldsmith was born May 31, 1935 in Manoa, Pa. to Antonio and Elodia DiRocco from Italy.
She passed away Jan. 16, 2021 at San Gorgonio Hospital in Beaumont, after a brief battle with sepsis and COVID-19. She was 85.
She was the last remaining DiRocco sibling of the seven.
Jean had six older brothers and her namesake Gino preceded her in death.
She was the princess among her brothers.
She grew up in Los Angeles, went to “beauty college” there, met her husband Robert Goldsmith at church, married and then moved to Hawaii with the Air Force, where he was a lieutenant colonel.
Their oldest, a daughter, Laura, was born while stationed in Hawaii. They moved back to Southern California, where three boys were born: David, Randy, and Robbie.
She always loved having lots of family, friends, and food around, and loved to cook for them all.
She had a great faith in and love for her Lord, and her biggest consideration was where people stood with Him.
Her care and love for people was greatly evident which is that she was loved by all and so many considered her their “best friend”.
She is survived, and dearly missed by her husband of 65 years Robert “Bob”; daughter Laura (Brett) Hunter; sons David (Karen), Randy and Robbie; grandchildren Jason (Ryann) and Jami Hunter, Stephen, Michael (Makkael), Matthew Goldsmith, Alyssa Goldsmith, Rick (Jessica) Hildebrand; and great-grandchildren Presley and Peyton Hunter, Alysse and Emma Goldsmith, and Gabriel, Daniel and Elisabeth Hildebrand.
Viewing and service will be held at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Visitation and viewing is at 10 a.m. Chapel service is at 12 p.m. Internment will be held at 2:15 p.m. and will be held at Riverside National Cemetery following the service.
For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/JeanGoldsmith.
