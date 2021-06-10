Jazmen Marie Thomas, 16, of Beaumont passed away May 21, 2021.
Jazmen was born April 21, 2005 to Carmen Flores and James Thomas.
Jazmen is survived by father James and mother Carmen; sister Jillian; and her brothers Darin, Ian and Bryan.
Jazmen was a Beaumont honor roll student and a volunteer for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Banning. She also was an Anna Hause Elementary School volunteer tutor, and ran track.
Jazmen had a love for animals, drawing, music and Bruce Willis (without hair). She made her friends smile and always lit up the room. She truly loved everyone.
A viewing for Jazmen will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Thomas family.
