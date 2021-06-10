Javante Rhakees Hill-Gray passed away May 20, 2021 at the age of 27 in his home in Banning.
He was born March 29, 1994, in Redlands.
Javante graduated from high school before attending college for two years.
He worked as a dispatcher for Stagecoach Towing Company.
Javante had no religious affiliation because he believed it was important to be the church, not just be in one.
Javante will be missed dearly by his mother Iris Hill; father Johnny R. Gray, Jr. (Sonya); sisters Robin N. Hill-Gray, Makayla Stewart, Jaelin Stewart, Mynia Stewart and Arryana Ruth; father Michael Stewart (Tameka); brothers Johnny Gray III, Anthony Banks, Michael Stewart, Jr., Treavon Stewart and Cory Ruth; grandfathers Charles Hill and Michael L. Stewart; grandmother Yvonne Montgomery; aunts Heidi Newton and Samaria Hill; uncle Noel Hill (Phyllis); cousins Kise Newton (Precious), Steven Newton, Shey Newton and De’Leave Jackson; girlfriend of six years Katherine Daniel; best friend Sir Richard Thomas; and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Bessie Hill; aunt Robin Hill; grandfather Johnny R. Gray Sr.; grandmother Corene Gray-Simpson; brother Tre’jean Stewart; and cousin Jerihn Jackson.
A graveside service was held June 9, 2021, at San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning.
