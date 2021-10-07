Obit-Jason Paul Linton.tif

Jason Paul Linton of Banning passed away Sept. 16.

Jason had lived in Banning for four months and DeRidder, La. for 30 years.

He enjoyed fishing, off-road riding, and camping.

He was an outdoors kind of man. He worked for the O’Neal Feed Store for 10 years.

Jason loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Jason is survived by brothers Balan Linton of Banning, John Linton of Yucaipa and Kris Linton of Banning; and sisters Beth Linton-Mayo of Leesville, La. and Marie Linton-Nickerson of Tucson, Ariz.

He is preceded in death by mother Mary Lee Austin of Beaumont; father Cedric Linton of Yucaipa; wife Jane Linton of DeRidder; brother Alan Linton of Cabazon; and sister Brenda Linton-Cantrell of Rosepine, La.

