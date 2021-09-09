Jarold Dean Foster, son of Mildred and Dean Foster, was born Aug. 19, 1936 and called to Heaven Aug. 25, 2021.
Originally hailing from Warroad, Minn., Jerry enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. Upon returning home on leave is when he met his wife Arlys. After his service, they soon married in Pomona, then moved to Cherry Valley, and finally to their residence in Beaumont, where they permanently resided while having raised their five children and dedicating 63 wonderful years of marriage together.
Jerry was a semi-professional hockey player, avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling, and a fan of western movies.
He contributed to his community by serving nearly three decades for Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District where he was heavily involved in developing and improving local sporting fields, parks, and event centers.
Jerry is preceded in death by his son Craig.
He is survived by his wife Arlys and four children: ReNaye, Kim, Lori and Jason; as well as 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was a hard-working, humble man who positively influenced anyone who encountered him. He will be missed.
Donations can be made in his honor to The Beaumont- Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks Improvement Incorporation at 390 West Oak Valley Pkwy, Beaumont, CA 92223.
A memorial service was held on Sept. 2, 2021.
