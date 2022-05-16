Janis H. McClellan, 88, passed away on April 10, 2022 in Banning.
She was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Belleville, Kan. Janis attended Beaumont High School, where she met her high school sweetheart, Fred. They were later married in Cherry Valley, Calif., and lived happily together for 65 years.
Janis attended and graduated from the University of Redlands with her master’s degree. She worked over 40 years in education as a teacher and principal at Cherry Valley Brethren School, Community Christian School in Banning, and Wellwood and Palm elementary schools in the Beaumont Unified School District.
She was a Christian believer and a member of Fellowship Church. She enjoyed teaching, reading, church activities and traveling with her family. Janis was loved by her family and friends and will be missed until our Lord reunites us again, her family stated. Her loved ones are at peace knowing she is with our Lord.
Janis will be missed dearly by her husband, William Fred McClellan of Beaumont; son, Mitchell McClellan of Beaumont; nephew, Thomas McClellan of Redlands; and friends, Virgina Gaines, Gwynn Martin and Marilyn Harvey. She is preceded in death by her mother, Helene Gardner of Beaumont; father, Wyatt Gardner of Beaumont; and sister, Coleen Hamilton of Alaska.
A burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fellowship Church in Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.