Janet Whittaker, 78, passed away Jan. 6 in Yucaipa.
Janet had three siblings, one twin sister and two younger brothers.
She and her identical twin sister were born in Honolulu twelve days after Pearl Harbor was bombed.
Her father was in the Army and her family was stationed in Hawaii during that time.
Janet grew up in Oklahoma and New Jersey.
She went to modeling school in New York and modeled for a time.
She was married in Las Vegas and raised her children there.
Janet was a talented seamstress and made costumes for showgirls for the Stardust Hotel and The MGM Hotel for many years.
She was a personal stylist for several celebrities in Las Vegas.
She was also a foster parent in Las Vegas and loved all of the children as her own. She also had her own childcare business.
Janet was unable to have her own biological children and proudly adopted her children. She helped raise her stepson Steven and considered him her own.
Janet moved to California and became a member of The Fellowship of the Pass Church in Beaumont.
She resided in California for many years and was a nanny.
She worked for The United States Census Bureau for several years.
Once retired, Janet and her twin sister Judith moved to Florida to be near their brother Max.
She and her sister came out of retirement in Florida, to become nannies for triplets. They loved this job so much and they would often brag about the triplets. Janet and her sister moved back to California after several years. Janet wanted to be near her daughters and her grandchildren. Janet’s life revolved around children and she would always help children in any way that she could. She continued her talents in retirement by sewing for her children and grandchildren. She loved doing crafts and enjoyed time with her family.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Jessie Kirkland as well as her brothers Max and John Kirkland and her stepson Steven Whittaker.
She is survived by her twin sister Judith Hawkins, sister- in-law Diane Bowers — whom she considered a sister; daughter Lisa Linton (Keith), Windy Blanchette (Lance), nieces Jennifer Kirkland Scott (Jeff), Traci Barr (Kenny), grandchildren Sarah Gagliardo-Pittman, Amber Blanchette, Garrett Blanchette, Brendan Blanchette, Vanessa Blanchette, Orion Linton, Marley Linton. Stevie Whittaker, Mickayla Whittaker. Great niece Sydney Barr, Great nephews Jake Kirkland, Shayne Kirkland, Sean Hoggan; and several great-grandchildren and several great-nieces and nephews.
She will be missed greatly by her entire family.
She requested no services but her family will celebrate her life with a private ceremony at a later date.
Commented