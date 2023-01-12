OBIT Dye.tif

Janet Kay Dye, born Aug. 18, 1946, in Loma Linda to Ernest John Gilbert and Mary Louise Sibole Gilbert, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, in Rialto.

Janet leaves behind three children: Jerome B. Gambrall III of Cherry Valley, Mary C. Hamilton (Richard) of Banning and Amy L. Adams of Cherry Valley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Gary (Jean) of Beaumont and Jerry of Sacramento; and sister Carol Hamilton of Elk Grove. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Desert Lawn Cemetery, 11251 Desert Lawn Dr., Calimesa.

Walter Roy Dexter Jr., born on May 22, 1952, passed away of respiratory syncytial virus on Dec. 24, 2022, in Banning.

Barbara Ann (Small) Lyman passed away at home Dec. 13, 2022, with her daughter and niece at her side.

Sharon May (Millsap) Berry, 80, of Beaumont passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, after a more-than-a-decade-long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her loving family and her wonderful caregivers.

Alfred Vasapolli passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 94. One of seven children, he was born to Phillippa and Vicenzo in Boston. Al had two sisters, Connie Agnone, Josie LaVerde (deceased) and four brothers, Ben, Jim, Joe (deceased) and John (deceased).

On Dec. 22, 2022, Ana Maria Scarpitta, also known as Ana Mauney Gauck, passed away in Banning at the age of 100.