Janet Kay Dye, born Aug. 18, 1946, in Loma Linda to Ernest John Gilbert and Mary Louise Sibole Gilbert, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, in Rialto.
Janet leaves behind three children: Jerome B. Gambrall III of Cherry Valley, Mary C. Hamilton (Richard) of Banning and Amy L. Adams of Cherry Valley; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Gary (Jean) of Beaumont and Jerry of Sacramento; and sister Carol Hamilton of Elk Grove. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Desert Lawn Cemetery, 11251 Desert Lawn Dr., Calimesa.
