Janet C. Anderson of Beaumont passed away June 6 at home surrounded by family. She was 88.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence Corwin. She was the youngest of two children.
She married Freeman (Andy) Anderson on June 16, 1987.
She graduated from Kansas State University and later got her master’s degree from the University of La Verne.
She taught art and yearbook at Beaumont High School until she retired in 2003, after 33 years. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Kappa Gamma, CRTA, Soroptmists of Beaumont, and for several years she worked with Winter Wish, hand-decorating over 30,000 gift tags by hand.
She is survived by her husband Freeman Anderson of Beaumont; her sons Kyle and Chris Clifton and their families; step-daughters Kasey Knight and Kelly Good and their families; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister Charla Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to Beaumont Winter Wish.
Make checks payable to Winter Wish and send them to the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.
Services will be held at Weaver Mortuary Aug. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Internment will be private.
