Jane Catherine (Coughlin) Murvin, 92, passed away Jan. 31, 2021 at ActivCare in Yorba Linda.
Jane was born in Canton, Ohio, spent her formative years in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles, where she graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1946.
Jane was married to Royal Lester Murvin on Aug. 30, 1947 at St. Cecilia’s in Los Angeles and lived in Norwalk until 1991 when they moved to Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning.
Jane was active in several organizations as a member of both St. John of God Parish in Norwalk and St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont and supported Roy in his duties as an ordained deacon at both of parishes.
Jane was also active at Sun Lakes as a member of the Lady Niners, Bunco Club, and various other activities.
Jane was predeceased by her husband Roy in 2015 and her daughter Eileen (Murvin) Finnegan in 2005. She is survived by her sons James of La Mirada, Thomas of Albuquerque, Donald of Henderson, Nev., William of Yorba Linda and Robert of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The rosary will be said Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 12 p.m., both at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 585 S. Walnut Avenue, Brea. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 7845 Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange at 1:30 p.m.
The family is under the care of Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, (951) 845-1141. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
