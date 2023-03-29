James R. Bailey passed away on March 13, 2023. He was 85.
Born in the far northwest corner of the town of Warren, Penn., on New Year’s Day of 1938, Jim moved often as a young child as his father Bill chased jobs in the oil industry. Finally, the family moved to Texas, near were his mother Fay grew up in San Antonio. He graduated from high school in 1956 and received his engineering degree from the University of Texas in 1961.
He married his “senior partner” after knowing the former Peggy Ann Stallings for only four months later that year. They have been together for nearly 62 years.
After completing his U.S. Army ROTC commitment in 1963, Jim backed Peg as she received her degree from Texas Christian University in 1964. Peg then supported Jim as he pursued and achieved his master of science and electrical engineering at Southern Methodist University during 1965. In 1966, they both worked on the NASA Apollo moon project.
In 1968, Jim became one of the “Wizards of Langley” when he joined the famous CIA group that developed sophisticated spy systems for the CIA. He later, starting in 1981, helped the Air Force staff in Los Angeles do the same thing. When he left the agency in 1992, he had achieved senior intelligence service (SIS) rank — roughly that of an Air Force brigadier general.
After retiring, Peg and Jim resided in Texas and several spots in California. On a whim, they visited Sun Lakes in Banning in the summer of 2002 and quickly decided to buy. Moving in on Labor Day that year, they have been in the community for over 20 years. Both have had many volunteer jobs, both within and outside Sun Lakes.
After a second career as a college tutor and instructor, Jim had a third career as a Record Gazette newspaper columnist, publishing over one hundred commentaries from 2015 until 2022 when his poor health intervened.
Jim is to be buried in the Riverside National Cemetery in California with full military honors. He leaves Peg, his son Daniel, his daughter Elaine Marshall, two granddaughters and a grandson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
