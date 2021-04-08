Obit-James Olson (Wiefels).tif

James Milton Olson passed away March 30, 2021 in his home in Calimesa at the age of 51.

He was born May 18, 1969 in Chicago.

He attended York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., where he later graduated from.

He lived in San Jose as well as Yucaipa and Calimesa.

He worked as a Class A Truck Driver for 26 years.

James followed Catholic beliefs.

There was never a dull moment when Jimmy was around. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.

James is reunited with his parents James Joseph and Janice Caryll of San Jose in Heaven.

He will be missed dearly by his lovely wife of 11 years, Eve Star Olson of Calimesa; daughters Olivia, Melanie, and James of Gilroy; best friend William “Willy” Ping of Henderson, Nev.; sister Charlene; brother Steve; nieces Ashley, Madeline, and Addison; and beloved grandchild Luke James.

