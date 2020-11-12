James M. Moltz passed away Oct. 19 after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born Oct. 4, 1948 to James W. Moltz and Edelweisse E. Moltz in Los Angeles.
He was the youngest of three children.
Sister Judith Samstag and brother David Moltz predeceased him.
He was raised and went to school in Covina. After high school he volunteered for the draft and spent two years in the Army.
Upon returning home he started his career in the water industry, where he retired from Metropolitan Water District of Southern California after 31 years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Moltz; nieces Rene Czajka and Melody Moltz; nephews Terry and Jimmy Moltz; six great-nephews; 17 great-great- nieces and nephews; and cousins Marlene (Jay) Baltzer, Dee (Richard) Thomas and Sherry (Ed) Meyer.
Over his lifetime he enjoyed flying his own airplane, soaring in sailplanes, trap shooting, photography, amateur radio, motorcycle riding and racing, boating, water skiing; and repairing computers, motorcycles and guitars.
He was always curious as to how things worked and loved learning how to repair anything mechanical and electronic.
He is loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Riverside National Cemetery.
The family asks for those who wish to do so, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
“Take flight my love; you are now free to soar.”
