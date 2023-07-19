James Lyman Corlis, died in his sleep on Thursday morning, June 15, at his home in Banning.
Jim was born in Emporia, Kan., on Sept. 22, 1942, the second child and only son of Lyman and LaRiene Nash Corlis. They moved to Ottawa, Kan., in 1946, and Jim graduated from Ottawa High School in 1960.
In the same year, Jim married Jacquelin Kay Stafford.
He pursued his undergraduate studies at Ottawa University and later attended Kansas State University, where he earned a degree in veterinary medicine in 1967. He began his veterinary practice in New Jersey before relocating his expanding family to Maryland to assume ownership of two small-animal clinics.
Jim and Kay divorced in 1980 and he settled in Beaumont, where he began a second career as a high school teacher. He received his master’s degree in education from Chapman University. In his 21 years of teaching, he was selected the Beaumont School District Teacher of the Year three times.
He met Dee Wood while both worked at Beaumont High School. The couple were married in 1995 and remained so until her death in 2022.
Jim is survived by his eight children: Wendy Corlis (Martin Peaden); Mindy Hager; Christy (Lou) Alvarez; Angi (Dave) Broehl; Trina Corlis; Ted (Jen) Corlis; Eve (Craig) Chester and Toby (Tammy) Corlis. He cherished his 41 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his three sisters Judy (Ted) Coons, Sally Spooner and Linda (Rich) Hicks.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., in Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Adult Protective Services of Riverside County. Condolences may be sent to his children at 516 Autumn Lane, Banning, CA 92220.
