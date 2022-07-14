James Lee Soren

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, coach and business leader James Lee (Jim) Soren passed away suddenly June 17, 2022, in Palm Springs.
Born to Betty and Imbert Soren on Feb. 16, 1944, he is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Diana.
He is lovingly remembered by his sons Scott and Steven, his grandchildren Courtney, Kyle, Tyler, Zachary and Sophia and mother Betty Mylyk; as well as his sister Becky Fields, brother Bob Fields, daughters-in-law Asusena and Shannon, and grandson-in-law Breckin Lacambra.
He was predeceased by his father Bob Fields.
Born in Clarion, Iowa, he moved with his parents to Rialto where he met his future wife.
He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1962 where he played basketball and ran track.
He graduated from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in 1967.
After working for various local business including Yeager and Matich, he helped to found the accountancy firm Rohrer and Soren, which evolved into Soren McAdam where he retired as a partner emeritus, having served clientele faithfully for over 40 years.
Outside of work his passions included his family, art, coaching Little League and basketball.
Donations can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org and condolences can be sent to Diana at 10050 Woodchuck Circle, Cherry Valley, CA 92223.
