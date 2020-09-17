At the age of 53 James Lara passed away peacefully with his mother Mary Lara, brother Larry, and a lot of other family members by his side at Desert Regional Hospital on Sept. 10, 2020.
He was the third victim of an Aug. 30 shooting at San Gorgonio Memorial Park cemetery.
He was born June 13, 1967 in Banning.
James was the sixth child of Mary Lara. James has two sisters and three brothers: Laurie (Gabriel) Lara-Garcia of Banning, Larry Lara of Beaumont, Juanita (Daniel) Becerra of Banning, David (Toni) Lara of Banning, and Ron Lara of Beaumont.
James leaves behind five children: Juanita (Jeff) Hargraves of Beaumont, Leah Lara of Murrieta, Jenisa Lara of Beaumont, Monique Lara of Beaumont, and J.J. Lara of Beaumont; as well as four grandchildren: Delyah, Ehan, Anthony and Matthew.
James is also survived by nine nieces, 11 nephews, nine great-nieces and seven great-nephews.
James worked for his brother’s landscaping firm, and after a hard day at work he would have his favorite beer, a Bud Ice.
He enjoyed cruising on his bike. Anytime a good song came on, he would dance.
His favorite pastimes included watching his favorite teams the Green Bay Packers, and idolized Kobe Bryant from the Lakers.
He loved going to the casino. He would always say “I’m gonna win big.”
James is predeceased by his sister Susie Lara and grandmother Sefe.
There will be a personal viewing for immediate family on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Weaver’s Mortuary.
He will be laid to rest at San Gorgonio Memorial Park.
