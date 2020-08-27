James Kaylor died on Aug. 22 in Palm Springs of natural causes.
He was 88.
James was a resident of Banning for 20 years and Burbank for 26 years.
James worked for the Los Angeles Times for 40 years as a print press manager.
He was a member of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church and V.F.W. Post 233 in Beaumont.
He enjoyed gardening and traveling.
James is survived by his wife Ruby Kaylor of Banning; daughter Rayna (Paul) Loverme of Moorpark; grandchildren Nico Loverme of Moorpark and Amanda Loverme of Castaic.
