James Kaylor

James Kaylor died on Aug. 22 in Palm Springs of natural causes.

He was 88.

James was a resident of Banning for 20 years and Burbank for 26 years.

James worked for the Los Angeles Times for 40 years as a print press manager.

He was a member of the Beaumont Presbyterian Church and V.F.W. Post 233 in Beaumont.

He enjoyed gardening and traveling.

James is survived by his wife Ruby Kaylor of Banning; daughter Rayna (Paul) Loverme of Moorpark; grandchildren Nico Loverme of Moorpark and Amanda Loverme of Castaic.

