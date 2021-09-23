Obit-Jim Clancy (Weaver).tif

Jim Clancy passed away Sept. 19, 2021 due to cancer.

He was 87.

Jim lived in Banning for 28 years.

He loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by wife Doreen Clancy of Banning; son Tom (Debra) Clancy of Laguna Beach; daughter Cathy (Tom) Kantzalis of Banning; grandkids Samantha (Jon) Moorman, David Moorman, Tracy Hussman, Alexandra (Kevin) Brenner, Gregory (Kenna Sanchez) Kantzalis, Veronica (Ryan) Clancy; and great-grandkids Jack Moorman, Jordyn Moorman, Quinn Brenner, Elenor Brenner and James Fitspatrick.

Jim is preceded in death by daughter Doreen Moorman and brother Thomas Clancy.

