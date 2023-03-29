James H. Cansler died unexpectedly on the morning of March 15, 2023. He was 81 years old.
Jim was born in Paducah, Texas, in 1941 and at the age of around 5 his family moved to Gladewater, Texas, where he spent the remainder of his early years growing up in a two-room shotgun house with no running water and an outhouse. In 1955, his family moved to California and eventually settled in Redlands and that is when his life changed for the better.
He was a graduate of Redlands High School class of 1960. Jim entered the U.S. Army in 1960 and was stationed first in Waukesha, Wis., and then for a year in Thule, Greenland, at the Nike missile site.
Jim and Kandie were married on June 30, 1973, after both were widowed three years prior, and they combined their families into one.
Jim retired as a lieutenant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office in 1988 with 20 years in the department, spending most of his career at the Yucaipa substation. He loved his years in law enforcement.
Jim moved his family from Redlands to Oak Glen in 1981 and became an avid horseman. Jim and Kandie worked hard maintaining their Bear Paw Ranch where they raised Duroc hogs for several years and maintained 80 apple trees. He owned Sun Up Drive-In Dairy in Hemet and rental properties in Redlands and Yucaipa. He was a member in good standing of the Masonic Lodge and of the Scottish Rite.
He leaves behind his wife Kandie Barnett Cansler (they would have been married 50 years on June 30); his daughter Tammy Crise (Dan); son Jamie Cansler (Teressa); his sister Kathy Sack; nephew Michael Brandon and niece Peggy Williams; grandchildren Elisha Mclees, Chris Mclees, Sarah Crouch, Luke Crise, Jordyn Glazier Cansler, Samantha Jean Cansler Cleveland, Chloe Lynn Cansler and Bryce Cansler; and great-grandchildren Blake Mclees, Chloe Mclees, Kayleigh Mclees and Hunter Mclees, Memri Cansler, Emma Cansler, Ella Cansler and Ezra Cansler.
Jim was predeceased by his first wife Bonnie Blackwell Cansler, his sons Troy Cansler (Autum) and Tyler Cansler (Sheila), his parents James Cansler Sr. and mother Haywood Cansler Johnson, sisters Patsy Crotwell and Jimmie Louise Dollins and granddaughter Madlyn Rose Cansler.
Services will be held at the Packinghouse Church, 27165 San Bernardino Ave., Redlands, on Friday, March 31, at 11 a.m. with interment at Hillside Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a 2 p.m. late luncheon reception at the Mitten Building, 345 N. Fifth St. in Redlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.