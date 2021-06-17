Obit-James Buckley (Weaver).tif

James Floyd Buckley died May 28, 2021 of natural causes in Beaumont.

He was 83. James was a resident of Banning for six years and Palm Desert for 35 years.

James was retired. He was a member of many golf clubs over the years, including Sun Lakes Country Club.

James was a Korean War Vet in the mid to late 50s; raced stock cars in the 60s; owned and flew his own plane in the 60s and 70s; and owned racehorses and had many winners in the 70s. He loved to travel — he had been to most places. He did it all! He lived a very fulfilled life.

He is survived by daughters Desiree Shoop of Oroville and Lisha Buckley of Los Angeles; brother Galen Buckley of Rancho Cucamonga; and nephew Gary Buckley of Rancho Cucamonga.

James will be cremated and brought back to Oroville with his daughter Desiree — he will be given a military flag folding ceremony.

Tags

More from this section

George R. Steckstor

George R. Steckstor

George R. Steckstor was born in Martinez, Calif. Sept. 6, 1954 and passed away in Grove, Okla. May 14, 2021.

Helen Louise Garner

Helen Louise Garner

Helen Louise Garner died June 11, 2021 of lung cancer in her home in Banning. She was 83.