James Floyd Buckley died May 28, 2021 of natural causes in Beaumont.
He was 83. James was a resident of Banning for six years and Palm Desert for 35 years.
James was retired. He was a member of many golf clubs over the years, including Sun Lakes Country Club.
James was a Korean War Vet in the mid to late 50s; raced stock cars in the 60s; owned and flew his own plane in the 60s and 70s; and owned racehorses and had many winners in the 70s. He loved to travel — he had been to most places. He did it all! He lived a very fulfilled life.
He is survived by daughters Desiree Shoop of Oroville and Lisha Buckley of Los Angeles; brother Galen Buckley of Rancho Cucamonga; and nephew Gary Buckley of Rancho Cucamonga.
James will be cremated and brought back to Oroville with his daughter Desiree — he will be given a military flag folding ceremony.
