James Charles McNabb

James Charles McNabb died on July 21 of natural causes in Banning.

He was 67.

James was a resident of Banning for over 6 years.

He lived in Riverside for 32 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

James was in the Marine Corps, where he was a marksmanship instructor.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

James is survived by his wife Sandra McNabb of Banning; daughters Christina (Kevin) Allison of Spice Wood, Texas, Kimberly McNabb of Corona, Sheryl McNabb of Banning, and Susan (Chris) McIntire of Banning; grandchildren Cameron, Nick, Ernie, Callie, Sydney and Cole.

He is preceded in death by his brother Michael McNabb; and father James McNabb,

There will be a private burial at Riverside National Cemetery.

