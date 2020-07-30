James Charles McNabb died on July 21 of natural causes in Banning.
He was 67.
James was a resident of Banning for over 6 years.
He lived in Riverside for 32 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
James was in the Marine Corps, where he was a marksmanship instructor.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
James is survived by his wife Sandra McNabb of Banning; daughters Christina (Kevin) Allison of Spice Wood, Texas, Kimberly McNabb of Corona, Sheryl McNabb of Banning, and Susan (Chris) McIntire of Banning; grandchildren Cameron, Nick, Ernie, Callie, Sydney and Cole.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael McNabb; and father James McNabb,
There will be a private burial at Riverside National Cemetery.
