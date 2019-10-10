James Brian Orvidas was born to Alexander and Lorraine Orvidas on Jan. 28, 1955 in Chicago and died Sept. 24. in Banning.
James worked in the construction industry for more than 30; applying various trades in several cities around the U.S.
He was a lover of warm weather and he settled in Banning, where he was a resident for 20 years.
He was often seen riding his bicycle on the streets of Banning with his iconic, white hair blowing in the wind.
Over the last weeks of his life, his care-giving angels provided James round-the-clock attention.
You know who you are.
For that, our family is forever grateful.
James was generous with his friends and shared his love openly.
He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his mother Lorraine and brothers Ken and Mark Orvidas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct.13 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Banning, located at 5200 W. Ramsey St.
