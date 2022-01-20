James Bombanti, 72 years young, of Beaumont, was called home on Jan. 3, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1949 in Hartford, Conn. to the late Patrick and Shirley Bombanti.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University, and served as a CPA to all walks of life from youth entering the workforce, hardworking individuals, small businesses and churches, to professional athletes for over 40 years.
Twent-two years ago he married his partner in love and life, Romeyn Bombanti.
Together they embarked on an adventure to uproot from Cape Cod, Mass. to plant their dreams in the sunny desert of California. For six years they enjoyed watching the California seasons bless the San Gorgonio Mountains from their window with golden summer sunsets and wintry snowcaps.
Jim was a devoted father to his children Lauren and Jared Bombanti, and his stepchildren, Gretchen and Hans de Castellane. No one ignited the mischievous joy and laughter like his two grandchildren, Shawn Bombanti, 8, (of Lauren Bombanti), and Willow Wright, 11, (of Gretchen de Castellane).
He was a passionate gardener with the greenest of thumbs, and grew a lush harvest of herbs and vegetables even in the dry, desert climate.
Those fortunate enough to have crossed his path felt his warmth, unwavering loyalty to his friends and family, and generous sense of service.
His laugh made hearts smile in every room. His jovial nature put tender hearts at ease.
And his sage advice helped steer people in crisis and those who lost their faith back onto a sensible path to daylight.
Survivors include his wife Romeyn of Beaumont; children Lauren Bombanti of Harwich, Mass. and Jared (Azusa) Bombanti of Costa Mesa; stepchildren Gretchen de Castellane of Torrance and Hans de Castellane of Orleans, Mass.; grandchildren Shawn Bombanti of Harwich, Mass. and Willow Wright of Torrance; sisters Janet (husband Bob) Camilleri of Rocky Hill, Conn. and Patty (Lui) Legrand of St. Paul, Minn., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Shirley Bombanti, brother Johnny Bombanti and sister Annette Bombanti.
